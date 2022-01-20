COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 20, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 75 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,801.

There are 4,061 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 594 in the ICU (up five from the previous day) and 347 on a ventilator (up six from the previous day). Hospital admissions for COVID were 53 per cent and 47 per cent for other reasons but then tested positive. Admissions to ICU for COVID were 82 per cent, remaining in ICU (18 per cent) for other reasons and then tested positive.

Ontario has administered 29,769,719 vaccine doses (104,845 more than the previous day), 11,570,076 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.