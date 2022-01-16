Winter storm to dump up to 40 cm on Brockville, Leeds-Grenville Monday

In this graphic from The Weather Channel, a storm churns up the U.S. East Coast on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The storm is expected to hit Brockville and Leeds-Grenville by late Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing up to 40 centimeters (16 inches) of snow. (The Weather Channel via Newswatch Group)

BROCKVILLE – A winter storm is expected to move into Leeds-Grenville bringing up to 40 centimeters (16 inches) of snow by the time it’s finished.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning this morning (Sunday) and says heavy snow is expected to start tonight and continue throughout the day Monday. It’s from a low pressure system lumbering up the Eastern Seaboard of the United States.

The fast moving storm has already cancelled over 2,000 flights along the U.S. East Coast as of early Sunday morning, according to CBS New York.

The peak snowfall rates will be 2-5 centimeters (1-2 inches) an hour on Monday morning and Monday afternoon, Environment Canada said.

“Local blowing snow is also possible Monday afternoon and evening with gusty northerly to northwesterly winds. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” the weather agency advised.

Total snowfall amounts are expected to be between 25 and 40 centimeters (10 and 16 inches).

