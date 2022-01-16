COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 16, 2022

January 16, 2022 Bill Kingston News 0

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 40 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,605.

There are 3,595 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 579 in the ICU (up 21 from the previous day) and 340 on a ventilator (up 13 from the previous day). Hospital admission data is not available on Sundays and Mondays and days after holidays.

Ontario has administered 29,455,129 vaccine doses (117,452 more than the previous day), 11,541,311 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

Related Articles

Athens

Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday July 20, 2020

July 20, 2020 Bill Kingston Athens, Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Merrickville-Wolford, News, North Grenville, Prescott, Rideau Lakes, Westport 0

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, July 20, 2020: There have been 37,604 confirmed cases […]

Athens

Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday August 2, 2020

August 2, 2020 Bill Kingston Athens, Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Merrickville-Wolford, News, North Grenville, Prescott, Rideau Lakes, Westport 0

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, August 2, 2020: There have been 39,333 confirmed cases […]

News

COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 12, 2021

August 12, 2021 Bill Kingston News 0

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 513** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 553,962. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase […]