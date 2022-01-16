COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 16, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 40 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,605.

There are 3,595 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 579 in the ICU (up 21 from the previous day) and 340 on a ventilator (up 13 from the previous day). Hospital admission data is not available on Sundays and Mondays and days after holidays.

Ontario has administered 29,455,129 vaccine doses (117,452 more than the previous day), 11,541,311 fully vaccinated.

