Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday January 14, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Friday, January 14, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 35 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 10,480. There are 3,630 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 500 in ICU (down five from the previous day) and 275 on a ventilator (up 10 from the previous day). Although PHO reported 9,909 new cases Thursday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 915,940 cases.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. Jan. 13) is 2,657,384. The country has 31,082 deaths from the virus – 15 in the Yukon, 12 in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 2,455 in British Columbia, 3,367 in Alberta, 961 in Saskatchewan, 1,429 in Manitoba, 10,445 in Ontario, 12,080 in Quebec, 174 in New Brunswick, 23 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 117 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 54 cases Thursday to bring the regional total to 4,748 cases, of which 1,770 are active (nine more than Wednesday) and 2,911 are recovered (45 more than Wednesday). Due to limited testing, the numbers of cases locally are likely higher than what is being reported. The number of deaths to date is 67. There are 18 people in hospital (no change from Wednesday), six in the ICU (one more than Wednesday) and three on a ventilator (three more than Wednesday). There are 10 active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 888 cases (324 active), Lanark County West 954 cases (329 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 835 cases (336 active), Leeds-Grenville East 1,010 cases (423 active), Leeds-Grenville West 748 cases (313 active) and Unknown/Out of Region 94 cases (45 active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit had 138 newly reported cases Thursday to bring the regional total to 11,107 confirmed cases, of which 3,551 are active (70 more than Wednesday) and 7,417 are resolved (67 more than Wednesday). Due to limited testing, the numbers of cases locally are likely higher than what is being reported. Two more deaths were added Thursday, bringing the total to 140. There are 66 people in hospital (11 more than Wednesday) and nine in the ICU (one more than Wednesday). There are 42 institutional outbreaks (no change from Wednesday; 39 long-term care or group homes and three daycare centers). Testing increased 87 to 182,279. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 4,378 cases (1,518 active), SD&G 2,673 cases (895 active), Cornwall 3,366 cases (1,117 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 690 cases (21 active)(Akwesasne health department reported five new cases Thursday: 732 cases, 21 active, 12 deaths to date).

Vaccines: Ontario 29,017,284 (+164,160, last update Jan. 13); EOHU 414,707 (last update Jan. 13, +2,995 from previous update Jan. 12); LGL 159,618 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 150,518 with second doses, 72,476 with third doses. (last update Jan. 9, +661 first doses, +394 second doses, +14,609 third doses since previous update Jan. 2).

The province’s mobile vaccination bus, GO-VAXX, will be coming to Cornwall and Hawkesbury this weekend. It will be at the Cornwall Civic Complex on Saturday afternoon (Jan. 15) and at the Hawkesbury Sportsplex on Sunday. Vaccinations are by appointment only through the provincial booking system for Cornwall starting at 8 a.m. today and then at 8 a.m. tomorrow for the Hawkesbury mobile clinic.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will change its statistical reporting starting today (Friday) to bring it in line with changes at the provincial level regarding limited testing of high-risk groups and settings. The dashboard will look at trends, outbreaks and wastewater monitoring. Gone will be case data, cases per 100,000 population and variant of concern data.

The federal government says it’s standing by its vaccine mandate for truckers. Starting Saturday, unvaccinated Canadian truckers will have to quarantine when they return to Canada and foreign drivers will be turned away at the border. The feds say the information shared Wednesday by the CBSA about a position reversal was provided in error.

Via Rail is reducing the frequency of trains given the spread of the Omicron variant. The reduced service along the Quebec City-Windsor corridor will start next Wednesday (Jan. 19).

A Brockville supermarket will hold a one-day vaccination clinic this afternoon (Friday) for teachers and school staff. It’s at the Real Canadian Superstore on Parkedale Avenue from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Moderna shots are by appointment only (613-342-3723). Teachers and students return to class Monday.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for coronavirus. The premier is said to be asymptomatic and feels fine. He’ll be working from home the next five days. The news came a day after the province dismissed putting in additional health measures to stop the spread of Omicron. He’s the second premier to test positive after New Brunswick’s Blaine Higgs was infected late last month.

A curfew in Quebec will end Monday. Premier Francois Legault says the decision to lift it wasn’t motivated by polls suggesting his government’s popularity is slipping. Legault says evidence shows the infections seem to have peaked.

Tougher public health measures are coming this weekend in New Brunswick. Premier Blaine Higgs says the lockdown measures are a last resort.

Health Canada is expected to make a decision on Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral medication within the next week and a half. Canada has a contract to buy one million doses but at this point there isn’t any supply to send.

