COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 14, 2022

January 14, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 41 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,522. The day to day change was 42 cases with 41 new deaths and an old case added through data clean-up.

There are 3,814 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 527 in the ICU (up 27 from the previous day) and 288 on a ventilator (up 13 from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 29,180,320 vaccine doses (163,036 more than the previous day), 11,517,048 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

