Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday January 10, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Monday, January 10, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 42 new deaths on Friday, 30 on Saturday and 20 on Sunday, bringing the total to 10,366. There are 2,419 people in hospital (roughly 10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 412 in ICU (up 27 from the previous day) and 226 on a ventilator (up seven from the previous day). Although PHO reported 11,959 new cases Sunday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 878,591 cases.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. Jan. 7) is 2,437,822. The country has 30,584 deaths from the virus – 15 in the Yukon, 12 in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 2,430 in British Columbia, 3,336 in Alberta, 961 in Saskatchewan, 1,408 in Manitoba, 10,272 in Ontario, 11,846 in Quebec, 169 in New Brunswick, 20 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 111 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 69 cases Friday to bring the regional total to 4,453 cases, of which 1,609 are active (51 more than Thursday) and 2,777 are recovered (16 more than Thursday). Due to limited testing, the numbers of cases locally are likely higher than what is being reported. Two additional deaths were added Friday, bringing the total to 67. There are 17 people in hospital (four more than Thursday), four in the ICU (no change from Thursday) and one on a ventilator (one fewer than Thursday). There is six active institutional outbreaks (Fairview Manor (new), Rosebridge Manor, Perth Community Care, Brockville Mental Health Center, Bridlewood Manor, Lanark Lodge). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 843 cases (304 active), Lanark County West 891 cases (289 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 771 cases (298 active), Leeds-Grenville East 947 cases (387 active), Leeds-Grenville West 696 cases (287 active) and Unknown/Out of Region 91 cases (43 active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit cracked the 10,000 case mark Friday by adding 253 cases to bring the regional total to 10,079 confirmed cases, of which 2,807 are active (196 more than Thursday) and 7,137 are resolved (57 more than Thursday). Due to limited testing, the numbers of cases locally are likely higher than what is being reported. The number of deaths to date is 135. There are 26 people in hospital (two more than Thursday) and three in the ICU (no change from Thursday). There are 32 institutional outbreaks (three more than Thursday; 29 long-term care or group homes and three daycare centers). Testing increased 153 to 181,793. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 3,921 cases (1,157 active), SD&G 2,472 cases (745 active), Cornwall 3,079 cases (893 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 607 cases (12 active)(Akwesasne health department reported 104 new cases [2 PCR, 102 rapid] Friday: 694 total PCR cases, 16 active, 12 deaths to date).

Vaccines: Ontario 28,457,813 (+133,661, last update Jan. 9); EOHU 402,067 (last update Jan. 7, +2,936 from previous update Jan. 6); LGL 158,957 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 150,124 with second doses, 57,867 with third doses. (last update Jan. 2, +370 first doses, +136 second doses, +9,964 third doses since previous update Dec. 26).

B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has ordered all businesses to put their COVID-19 safety plans back in place as the Omicron variant continues to spread. Henry says having the plans in place will keep B.C. businesses open and workers safe.

Bearskin Lake First Nation is almost at a breaking point because of more COVID-19 cases, according to its chief. The reserve is under a state of emergency and 201 of the 400 residents were infected with coronavirus as of Friday. The Canadian Armed Forces members arrived over the weekend.

Some of those party people on a Sunwing flight to Mexico are back in Canada. The federal health minister says they were interrogated by border officers, tested for COVID-19, as well as had their documents and PCR tests verified by authorities. The flight grabbed headlines after social media pictures and video showed passengers disobeying just about every COVID-19 safety rule in the book.

Newfoundland and Labrador has rolled back the isolation time for positive COVID-19 cases to seven days from 10 days. The rule went into effect Saturday morning.

Many hospitals across Canada are straining from the Omicron variant. Hospitalizations have hit an all-time high in Quebec where the number jumped 140 between Saturday and Sunday to a total of 2,436 in hospital. In New Brunswick, hospitals are getting close to record levels during the pandemic.

