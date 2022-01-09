COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 9, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 20 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,366. Day to day count increase was 21 but one old case was added through data clean-up.

There are 2,419 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 412 in the ICU (up 27 from the previous day) and 226 on a ventilator (up seven from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 28,457,813 vaccine doses (133,661 more than the previous day), 11,469,856 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.