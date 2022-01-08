COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 8, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 30 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,345. Day to day count increase was 31 but one case was removed through data clean-up.

There are 2,594 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 385 in the ICU (up 47 from the previous day) and 219 on a ventilator (up 42 from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 28,324,152 vaccine doses (184,101 more than the previous day), 11,462,390 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.