Freezing rain warning in effect; expected Sunday morning

January 8, 2022 Bill Kingston Athens, Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Merrickville-Wolford, News, North Grenville, Prescott, Rideau Lakes, Westport 0
(Newswatch Group, File)

BROCKVILLE – After being frigid, the region could see some freezing rain Sunday morning as the temperature jumps.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning just after 8 p.m. Saturday for Brockville and Leeds-Grenville and much of southern and southwestern Ontario.

The weather agency says some light snow Sunday morning will change to freezing rain or freezing drizzle before it switches to rain around noon as the temperature gets up to plus 3 degrees.

It will be windy as well with gusts to 50 kilometers and hour in the morning and 80 kilometers an hour by the afternoon.

