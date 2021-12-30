Prescott woman identified in suspected drunk driving crash near Cardinal

December 30, 2021 Bill Kingston Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, News, Prescott 0
(Newswatch Group/File)

CARDINAL – A Prescott woman killed in a Christmas Eve head-on crash on County Road 2, west of Cardinal, has been identified.

Grenville County OPP say 71-year-old M-Monique Bloomfield died in a head-on crash between a pickup truck and her car near Galop Canal Road in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Township.

The pickup truck driver, a 36-year-old from Edwardsburgh-Cardinal, has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and operation of a motor vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milligrams of blood (over 80).

Police also seized their driver’s licence and the vehicle was towed.

They will appear in a Brockville court next month.

Related Articles

Edwardsburgh/Cardinal

Two arrested in Cardinal drug search

October 31, 2017 Bill Kingston Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, News 0

EDWARDSBURGH-CARDINAL – Two people have been arrested after a drug search at a home in the village of Cardinal. Officers with the O.P.P. Community Street […]

Leeds and the Thousand Islands

Runner hit near Charleston Lake

July 24, 2015 Bill Kingston Leeds and the Thousand Islands, News 0

LANSDOWNE – A woman has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning near Charleston Lake. Leeds and Thousand Islands O.P.P. said the […]

Athens

O.P.P. hoping for leads in dead hiker cold case

December 11, 2015 Bill Kingston Athens, Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Merrickville-Wolford, News, North Grenville, Prescott, Rideau Lakes, South Dundas, Westport 0

WARNING: The bottom of this story contains a photo of the deceased, provided by O.P.P. for identification purposes. The photo may be disturbing to some. […]