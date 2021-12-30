COVID-19 Ontario Update: December 30, 2021

December 30, 2021 Bill Kingston News 0

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 13,807** cases of COVID-19 (cases by VAX not available), bringing the total to 739,648. That’s a 1.9 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 642,715 are resolved (86.9 per cent) and 10,179 people have died (eight more than Wednesday).

There are 965 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 200 in the ICU and 104 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 21,178,944 (67,301 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 96,455.

Ontario has administered 27,012,866 vaccine doses (197,280 more than Wednesday), 11,404,979 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (1,468), Toronto (3,478), York Region (1,224) and Ottawa (683) account for 6,853 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

