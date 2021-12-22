Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday December 22, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, December 22, 2021:

There have been 657,180 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 3,453 cases from the previous day (VAX: 673 unvaccinated, 132 partially vaccinated, 2,500 fully vaccinated, 148 unknown). There have been 621,355 people recovered from the virus while 10,123 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 20,631,199 of which 48,096 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,907,771. The country has 30,085 deaths from the virus – 14 in the Yukon, 12 in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 2,403 in British Columbia, 3,294 in Alberta, 943 in Saskatchewan, 1,366 in Manitoba, 10,123 in Ontario, 11,650 in Quebec, 148 in New Brunswick, 18 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 110 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 42 cases Tuesday to bring the regional total to 2,587 cases, of which 182 are active (14 more than Monday) and 2,340 are recovered (28 more than Monday). The number of deaths to date is 65. There are three people in hospital, one in the ICU and one on a ventilator (no changes since Monday). There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 508 cases (22 active), Lanark County West 544 cases (19 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 422 cases (59 active), Leeds-Grenville East 492 cases (39 active), Leeds-Grenville West 375 cases (36 active) and Unknown/Out of Region 39 cases (seven active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 33 cases Tuesday – six in Prescott-Russell, six in SD&G, 11 in Cornwall and 10 in Akwesasne (Akwesasne cases part of data catch-up) – to bring the regional total to 6,552 confirmed cases, of which 223 are active (11 fewer than Monday) and 6,189 are resolved (37 more than Monday). The number of deaths to date is 134. There are four people in hospital (one more than Monday) and one in the ICU (no change from Monday). There are six institutional outbreaks (one fewer than Monday). Testing increased 520 to 178,015. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,431 cases (96 active), SD&G 1,529 cases (64 active), Cornwall 1,985 cases (51 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 607 cases (12 active)(Akwesasne health department as of Friday: 604 total cases, eight active, 12 deaths to date).

Vaccines: Ontario 25,629,533 (+206,595, last update Dec. 21); EOHU 369,166 (last update Dec. 21, +2,556 from previous update Dec. 20); LGL 157,816 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 149,722 with second doses, 30,828 with third doses. (last update Dec. 19, +1,385 first doses, +292 second doses, +14,199 third doses since previous update Dec. 12).

B.C. is tightening health restrictions to deal with Omicron. Starting Thursday, bars, nightclubs, gyms and dance studios are closed and all events where people are seated are at 50 per cent capacity. Indoor gatherings including weddings are cancelled. Restaurants are still allowed to be open but seating restrictions are limited to six per table. The new measures are in effect until Jan. 18, 2022.

The World Juniors will still play in Alberta but there will be stricter COVID-19 rules. Large venues with seating for more than 1,000 people will be capped at 50 per cent. The new restrictions come into effect Friday.

NHL players won’t be going to the 2022 Beijing Olympics. That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision reported The Canadian Press. An official announcement still needs to be made by the league.

U.S. President Joe Biden has announced plans to roll out half a billion free COVID-19 tests to Americans while increasing support for hospitals and make vaccines more accessible. Biden still pushed for people to get vaccinated.

