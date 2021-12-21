COVID-19 Ontario Update: December 21, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 3,453** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 673 none, 132 partial, 2,500 full, 148 unknown), bringing the total to 657,180. That’s a 0.5 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 621,355 are resolved (94.5 per cent) and 10,123 people have died (11 more than Monday; one death was removed due to data clean-up).

There are 412 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 165 in the ICU and 105 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 20,631,199 (49,285 more than Monday) and results are pending for 48,096.

Ontario has administered 25,629,533 vaccine doses (206,595 more than Monday), 11,367,446 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (280), Toronto (901), York Region (345) and Ottawa (359) account for 1,885 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.