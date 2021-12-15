Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday December 15, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, December 15, 2021:

There have been 635,112 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,429 cases from the previous day (VAX: 493 unvaccinated, 33 partially vaccinated, 809 fully vaccinated, 94 unknown). There have been 612,996 people recovered from the virus while 10,084 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 20,281,147 of which 22,855 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,845,256. The country has 29,969 deaths from the virus – 14 in the Yukon, 12 in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 2,386 in British Columbia, 3,283 in Alberta, 941 in Saskatchewan, 1,355 in Manitoba, 10,084 in Ontario, 11,618 in Quebec, 144 in New Brunswick, 18 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 110 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 33 cases Tuesday to bring the regional total to 2,314 confirmed cases, of which 149 are active (six more than Monday) and 2,100 are recovered (27 more than Monday). The number of deaths to date is 65. There are three people in hospital (one more than Monday) and one in the ICU (no change from Monday). There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 467 cases (12 active), Lanark County West 507 cases (22 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 346 cases (53 active), Leeds-Grenville East 444 cases (17 active), Leeds-Grenville West 312 cases (44 active) and Unknown/Out of Region 31 cases (one active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added nine cases Tuesday – six in Prescott-Russell and three in SD&G – to bring the regional total to 6,319 confirmed cases, of which 121 are active (five more than Monday) and 6,065 are resolved (four more than Monday). There number of deaths to date is 133. There are four people in hospital (no change from Monday) and one in the ICU (no change from Monday). There are three institutional outbreaks (three more than Monday). Testing increased 363 to 176,132. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,330 cases (36 active), SD&G 1,466 cases (27 active), Cornwall 1,927 cases (41 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 596 cases (17 active)(Akwesasne health department as of Monday: 598 total cases, nine active, nine deaths to date).

Vaccines: Ontario 24,584,089 (+99,397, last update Dec. 14); EOHU 354,380 (last update Dec. 14, +1,683 from previous update Dec. 13); LGL 156,431 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 149,430 with second doses, 16,629 with third doses. (last update Dec. 12, +1,988 first doses, +347 second doses, +4,845 third doses since previous update Dec. 5).

New cases associated with four Upper Canada District School Board schools were reported Tuesday. They are at Beckwith Public School in Carleton Place, CCVS in Cornwall, Lyn Public School and Rideau District High School in Elgin. The health unit says the staff or students at the Lyn and Elgin schools were not at school while infectious. Health officials have made contact with any high risk exposure contacts at the other two schools. All schools remain open and on a normal schedule.

An outbreak at the Brockville Jail has forced officials to move inmates to other correctional centers in the region. Inmates have been moved to Lindsay for two weeks where they will be tested and under quarantine while new admissions are being sent to the Ottawa Carleton Detection Center, according to a memo obtained by Postmedia.

An announcement about booster doses in Ontario is expected some time this week. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore has said he will recommend the government take a province wide approach to combat the Omicron variant, since the regional approach was meant to deal with the Delta variant. There is evidence to suggest the Omicron variant is more transmissible and there are more breakthrough infections.

The premier of Manitoba says the province is looking to make COVID-19 rapid tests free and widely available. Heather Stefanson has also asking public health officials to look at changing the rules which have rapid test kits sold to businesses and employers. The practice of free rapid test kits is already the case in Nova Scotia.

Prince Edward Island is bracing for another round of the virus after the first Omicron variant confirmed case.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in the United States has topped 800,000. That’s according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. More than 200,000 of those happened after vaccines were available.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.