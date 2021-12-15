COVID-19 Ontario Update: December 15, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 1,808** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 625 none, 39 partial, 1,046 full, 98 unknown), bringing the total to 636,920. That’s a 0.3 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 614,161 are resolved (96.4 per cent) and 10,093 people have died (nine more than Tuesday).

There are 357 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 154 in the ICU and 102 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 20,325,873 (44,726 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 28,940.

Ontario has administered 24,711,702 vaccine doses (127,613 more than Tuesday), 11,340,162 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (132), Toronto (343), York Region (149) and Ottawa (117) account for 741 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.