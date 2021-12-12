COVID-19 Ontario Update: December 12, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 1,476** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 576 none, 36 partial, 771 full, 93 unknown), bringing the total to 632,147. That’s a 0.2 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 611,266 are resolved (96.7 per cent) and 10,078 people have died (eight more deaths than Saturday).

There are 222 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 158 in the ICU and 96 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 20,209,416 (38,477 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 23,520.

Ontario has administered 24,449,726 vaccine doses (61,920 more than Saturday), 11,327,927 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (96), Toronto (226), York Region (73) and Ottawa (98) account for 493 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.