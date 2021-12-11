COVID-19 Ontario Update: December 11, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 1,607** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 623 none, 31 partial, 864 full, 89 unknown), bringing the total to 630,671. That’s a 0.3 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 610,592 are resolved (96.8 per cent) and 10,070 people have died (five more deaths than Friday).

There are 323 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 146 in the ICU and 94 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 20,170,939 (42,205 more than Friday) and results are pending for 19,569.

Ontario has administered 24,387,806 vaccine doses (83,534 more than Friday), 11,323,370 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (103), Toronto (247), York Region (96) and Ottawa (123) account for 569 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.