COVID-19 Ontario Update: December 11, 2021

December 11, 2021 Bill Kingston News 0

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 1,607** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 623 none, 31 partial, 864 full, 89 unknown), bringing the total to 630,671. That’s a 0.3 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 610,592 are resolved (96.8 per cent) and 10,070 people have died (five more deaths than Friday).

There are 323 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 146 in the ICU and 94 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 20,170,939 (42,205 more than Friday) and results are pending for 19,569.

Ontario has administered 24,387,806 vaccine doses (83,534 more than Friday), 11,323,370 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (103), Toronto (247), York Region (96) and Ottawa (123) account for 569 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

Related Articles

Athens

Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday September 15, 2020

September 15, 2020 Bill Kingston Athens, Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Merrickville-Wolford, News, North Grenville, Prescott, Rideau Lakes, Westport 0

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, September 15, 2020: There have been 44,817 confirmed cases […]

Athens

Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday August 21, 2020

August 21, 2020 Bill Kingston Athens, Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Merrickville-Wolford, News, North Grenville, Prescott, Rideau Lakes, Westport 0

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, August 21, 2020: There have been 41,048 confirmed cases […]

Athens

Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday October 26, 2020

October 26, 2020 Bill Kingston Athens, Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Merrickville-Wolford, News, North Grenville, Prescott, Rideau Lakes, Westport 0

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, October 26, 2020: There have been 70,373 confirmed cases […]