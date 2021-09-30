TSB probe of July Charleston Lake plane crash limited to data collection

LYNDHURST – The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says its investigation to a deadly summer plane crash north of Charleston Lake is limited to data collection.

The crash killed a 57-year-old pilot after the ultra-lite plane went down in a marshy area near a home at Lower Leaf Oak Road and Sugarbush Lane in Leeds and Thousand Islands Township on July 10.

A passenger survived the crash.

In an email to Brockville Newswatch, TSB spokesman Alexandre Fournier says the crash was given a Class 5 occurrence designation – the second lowest of importance on the scale of case classifications when it comes to dedicating time and resources.

“The assessment concluded that further investigation had little likelihood of identifying new safety lessons that will advance transportation safety. A class 5 occurrence is limited to data collection,” Fournier told BNW.

The Class 5 occurrence also means that no investigation report will be produced.

The case is now closed.