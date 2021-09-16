COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 16, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 864** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 533 none, 56 partial, 209 full, 66 unknown), bringing the total to 577,253. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 561,492 are resolved (97.3 per cent) and 9,632 people have died (three more than Wednesday).

There are 348 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 191 in ICU and 120 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,634,733 (34,365 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 16,278.

Ontario has administered 21,283,180 vaccine doses (35,463 more than Wednesday), 10,236,143 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (122), Toronto (162), York Region (78) and Ottawa (64) account for 426 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.