Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday September 16, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, September 16, 2021:

There have been 575,796 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 577 cases from the previous day (349 unvaccinated, 54 partially, 125 fully vaccinated, 49 unknown). There have been 560,069 people recovered from the virus while 9,624 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 17,567,148 of which 17,141 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,559,410. The country has 27,305 deaths from the virus – nine in the Yukon, one in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 1,873 in British Columbia, 2,495 in Alberta, 629 in Saskatchewan, 1,203 in Manitoba, 9,629 in Ontario, 11,313 in Quebec, 48 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 94 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 10 cases Wednesday to bring the regional total to 1,856 confirmed cases, of which 31 are active (six more than Tuesday) and 1,765 are recovered (four more than Tuesday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital on a ventilator. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 403 cases (five active), Lanark County West 420 cases (four active), Leeds-Grenville Central 217 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville East 379 cases (16 active), Leeds-Grenville West 208 cases (two active) and Unknown/Out of Region 21 cases (two active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 15 cases Wednesday – five in Prescott-Russell, one in SD&G and nine in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 5,017 confirmed cases, of which 70 are active (five more than Tuesday) and 4,835 are resolved (10 more than Tuesday). The number of deaths is 112. There are three people in hospital (one more than Tuesday) and one in the ICU (one more than Tuesday). There are no institutional outbreaks. Testing increased 396 to 153,774. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,087 cases (22 active), SD&G 1,205 cases (22 active), Cornwall 1,355 cases (23 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 370 cases (three active)(Akwesasne health department: 377 total cases, eight active).

Vaccines: Ontario 21,247,717 (+35,691, last update Sept. 15); EOHU 302,157 (last update Sept. 15, +1,411 from previous update Sept. 14); LGL 143,743 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 135,158 with second doses (last update Sept. 14, +1,078 first doses, +1,242 second doses since previous update Sept. 7).

The Ontario government says all but 10 of the 188 coronavirus patients in intensive care units across the province are not fully vaccinated.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says his government will put a vaccine passport system in place. Kenney says removing all restrictions two months ago was the wrong call. The premier has also declared a public health emergency as the province’s health-care system is on the brink of collapsing. There are restrictions going into place, which include gathering limits.

Earlier Wednesday, a Liberal backbench politician in Alberta called on Premier Jason Kenney to admit he botched handling the fourth wave of the pandemic. Liberal Leela Aheer tweeted that Kenney needs to show humility in the face of a crisis.

People in Manitoba with compromised immune systems will be getting a third dose of vaccine. The practice started Wednesday. The move includes people receiving chemo, organ transplant recipients and those on certain medications for compromised immune systems.

New Brunswick will have a proof-of-vaccination system starting next week. Residents will have to show proof to access non-essential businesses like gyms and restaurants starting Sept. 21. Meantime, a vaccine passport system in Newfoundland and Labrador will not be mandatory – individual businesses can decide whether to require proof.

Masks will be required again in all indoor public spaces in Prince Edward Island. Premier Dennis King says the rule will be in effect Friday. Children aged 8 to 12 will have to take a COVID-19 test when they enter PEI.

