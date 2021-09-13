Unemployment drops sharply in Eastern Ontario

BROCKVILLE – The unemployment rate for Eastern Ontario dropped sharply in August.

Statistics Canada says the area from Brockville to Ottawa and east to the Quebec border dropped to 7 per cent from 7.7 per cent in July – the lowest it’s been since April’s 6.6 per cent.

Across the country, the economy added 90,000 jobs – most of them full-time – to bring the national unemployment rate down 0.4 per cent to 7.1 per cent last month.

