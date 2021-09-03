COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 3, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 807** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 499 none, 68 partial, 179 full, 60 unknown), bringing the total to 567,878. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 552,248 are resolved (97.2 per cent) and 9,536 people have died (six more than Thursday; four new, two old cases due to data clean-up).

There are 326 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 169 in ICU and 105 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,312,239 (28,786 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 13,055.

Ontario has administered 20,871,664 vaccine doses (43,855 more than Thursday), 10,006,367 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (136), Toronto (175), York Region (85) and Ottawa (49) account for 445 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.