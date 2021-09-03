Possible COVID-19 exposure at Gan Poker Run

GANANOQUE – The regional health unit says people who went to the 1000 Islands Gananoque Poker Run Saturday (Aug. 28) may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says there are three sites – two in Gananoque and one in Brockville – where people could have been exposed to the virus during the power boating competition.

They are:

Comfort Inn Gananoque – 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Moose McGuire’s Restaurant Brockville – 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Moroni’s Restaurant Gananoque – 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The health unit says anybody who was at these locations should monitor for symptoms, even if they are minor, like fever, cough, shortness of breath, losing the sense of taste and smell, muscle aches, pains or tiredness.

If you do, you should self-isolate, contact the health unit at 1-800-660-5853 and get tested at a local assessment center.