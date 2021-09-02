Train collision in Prescott

Update 2:51 p.m. Thursday: Story updated with information on Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

Update 1:39 p.m. Thursday: Story updated with details from the Town of Prescott on goods on board trains.

PRESCOTT – The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it’s sending a team of investigators to the sight of two freight trains that collided in the Town of Prescott.

The collision happened around 10:30 a.m. near the Edward Street overpass.

Police, firefighters and EMS are on scene as well as CNR police.

The TSB, which is an independent agency that probes air, marine, pipeline and rail mishaps, says it will be gathering information and assessing the collision.

Grenville County OPP say one person has been treated for minor injuries.

The Edward Street overpass was closed and detours were set up but the overpass has since reopened. Boundary Street from Linda Place to Churchill Street remains closed.

The Town of Prescott says “none of the overturned box cars were carrying hazardous substances” and there’s no concern for public safety. This followed a meeting of the Prescott Emergency Management Group today.

The town adds that “all dangerous goods have been contained.”