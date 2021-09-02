COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 2, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 865** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 540 none, 88 partial, 173 full, 64 unknown), bringing the total to 567,071. That’s a 0.2 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 551,510 are resolved (97.3 per cent) and 9,530 people have died (14 more than Wednesday; five new, nine old cases due to data clean-up).

There are 320 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 162 in ICU and 105 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,283,453 (27,293 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 13,835.

Ontario has administered 20,827,809 vaccine doses (35,152 more than Wednesday), 9,983,796 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (104), Toronto (175), York Region (91) and Ottawa (39) account for 409 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.