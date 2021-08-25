Notice: Change to Newswatch COVID-19 Digest

I would first like to thank you for your continued readership of Brockville Newswatch during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s been a long year and a half bringing you the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest every day and we hope we’ve been able to keep you informed during these challenging times.

Since many health agencies have stopped reporting statistics on weekends – Health Canada is the most recent one to stop reporting on Saturday and Sunday – there is less news to bring you in the Digest on weekends.

Effective today, we will be publishing the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest on weekdays (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) at 6 a.m.

We will still bring you the Ontario statistics on weekends and the COVID-19 Ontario Update which will be published at 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

If there’s a major coronavirus story that happens on a weekend, such as the premier holding a news conference, we will publish a story on the weekend.

Thank you again and stay safe.

Bill Kingston

Editor

Brockville Newswatch