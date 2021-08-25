COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 25, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 660** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 398 none, 74 partial, 135 full, 53 unknown), bringing the total to 561,297. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 546,685 are resolved (97.4 per cent) and 9,472 people have died (one more than Tuesday).

There are 283 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 161 in ICU and 92 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,081,088 (26,406 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 13,055.

Ontario has administered 20,566,473 vaccine doses (40,254 more than Tuesday), 9,819,677 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (52), Toronto (151), York Region (93) and Ottawa (29) account for 325 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.