Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday August 16, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, August 16, 2021:

There have been 555,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 511 cases from the previous day (350 unvaccinated, 67 partially and 94 fully vaccinated). There have been 542,476 people recovered from the virus while 9,418 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 16,853,929 of which 7,490 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,451,969. The country has 26,701 deaths from the virus – eight in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,779 in British Columbia, 2,332 in Alberta, 586 in Saskatchewan, 1,185 in Manitoba, 9,418 in Ontario, 11,243 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 93 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,779 confirmed cases, of which five are active and 1,714 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 388 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 210 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 353 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville West 205 cases (one active) and Unknown 15 cases (one active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,780 confirmed cases, of which 29 are active and 4,640 are resolved. The have been 111 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital in the ICU. There is one active institutional outbreak. Testing is at 148,670. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,994 cases (six active), SD&G 1,136 cases (11 active), Cornwall 1,291 cases (12 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 20,187,843 (+40,907, last update Aug. 15); EOHU 280,487 (last update Aug. 13, +207 from previous update Aug. 12); LGL 137,774 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 123,042 with second doses (last update Aug. 10, +1,273 first doses, +4,156 second doses since previous update Aug. 3).

Conditions in the public health care system in Quebec during the pandemic have some nursing graduates looking to the private sector instead with higher pay and better control of working hours, according to the Quebec nursing union.

The United States recorded over 140,000 new infections two days in a row for the first time since January. ABC News reports daily average cases are up 930 per cent since mid-June. The cases are pushing hospitals in America to the brink.

New York City will be the first major U.S. city to require proof of vaccination to enter places like movie theaters, bars, restaurants and gyms. The rules start today but won’t be enforced until Sept. 13. There are still a lot of questions about how it will be enforced. The move has sparked protests.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.