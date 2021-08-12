St. Lawrence College CEO hired for another five years

KINGSTON – The board of governors has tapped the CEO of St. Lawrence College to stay on for another five years.

The college announced yesterday (Aug. 11) that Glenn Vollebregt will continue in his capacity until December 2027.

He was originally hired in January 2013 and is currently in the fourth year of his second term.

In a statement, Vollebregt calls the reappointment an “incredible honour” and is happy to continue in the “challenging and rewarding role.”

During his tenure, the college has built a $42 million Student Life and Innovation Center in Kingston and boosted enrollment to over 10,000 students and 2,000 international students.

He’s also credited with financially bringing the three-campus college out of the red to its strongest financial position in its 53-year history.

Vollebregt made $272,654 in 2020, according to Ontario’s public sector salary disclosure.