COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 12, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 513** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 553,962. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 541,682 are resolved (97.8 per cent) and 9,412 people have died (zero more than Wednesday).

There are 116 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 113 in ICU and 76 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,787,683 (22,896 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 9,372.

Ontario has administered 20,047,911 vaccine doses (49,167 more than Wednesday), 9,456,663 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (64), Toronto (105), York Region (70) and Ottawa (20) account for 259 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

