COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 11, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 324** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 553,449. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 541,426 are resolved (97.8 per cent) and 9,412 people have died (three more than Tuesday).

There are 108 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 108 in ICU and 70 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,764,787 (24,772 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 8,233.

Ontario has administered 19,998,744 vaccine doses (48,307 more than Tuesday), 9,418,632 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (30), Toronto (72), York Region (31) and Ottawa (13) account for 146 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers will exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

