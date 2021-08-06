Rabies vaccine bait drop in Leeds-Grenville

LEEDS-GRENVILLE – You may see low-flying aircraft across Leeds-Grenville this weekend.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry starts a rabies vaccine bait drop program in Leeds-Grenville and Frontenac County on Saturday (Aug. 7).

The bait vaccine, which is in green-coloured blister packs, is being dropped in rural areas and smells like marshmallow to attract raccoons, skunks and foxes.

The MNRF says the bait should not be touched if you find it. If it’s eaten by a person or a pet by mistake, the ministry says it’s not harmful but you should call your doctor or veterinarian.