COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 6, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 340** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 551,678. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 540,407 are resolved (98.0 per cent) and 9,392 people have died (two new since Thursday, 16 from more than six weeks ago due to data clean-up).

There are 114 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 110 in ICU and 76 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,671,910 (23,448 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 8,227.

Ontario has administered 19,764,199 vaccine doses (53,975 more than Thursday), 9,231,765 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (36), Toronto (80), York Region (41) and Ottawa (10) account for 167 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers will exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.