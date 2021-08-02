Gananoque Pride crosswalk vandal sought

GANANOQUE – Town police have released video footage of a pickup truck driver vandalizing Gananoque’s Pride crosswalk early this morning (Aug. 2).

Police say a dark-coloured late model Chevrolet Silverado with custom tires and black aftermarket rims did a burnout on the crosswalk at Park Street and King Street East around 3 a.m.

If you have any information, call Gananoque police or your local police department.

Watch video of the crime below, provided by Gananoque Police Service