Gananoque Pride crosswalk vandal sought

Posted on August 2, 2021 by in Gananoque, News // 0 Comments

In this provided photo, Gananoque Police Service is looking for the vandal who defaced the Pride crosswalk in Gananoque, Ont. on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (Gananoque Police Service via Newswatch Group)

GANANOQUE – Town police have released video footage of a pickup truck driver vandalizing Gananoque’s Pride crosswalk early this morning (Aug. 2).

Police say a dark-coloured late model Chevrolet Silverado with custom tires and black aftermarket rims did a burnout on the crosswalk at Park Street and King Street East around 3 a.m.

If you have any information, call Gananoque police or your local police department.

Watch video of the crime below, provided by Gananoque Police Service

Thumbs Up(1)Thumbs Down(0)

Related Posts:

Facebook Find Brockville Newswatch on Facebook

© 2021 Eastern Ontario Newswatch Group Inc.