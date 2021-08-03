Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday August 3, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, August 3, 2021:

Public Health Ontario did not update statistics on Monday. Yesterday’s stats will be reflected in this morning’s update at 10:30 a.m. (Tuesday). At last check there were 550,654 confirmed cases with 539,640 people recovered from the virus while 9,347 have died. Nearly 16.5 million tests have been performed,

(Health Canada nor did provincial/territorial website update statistics on Monday.) Canada’s coronavirus case total is just over 1.4 million cases. The country has had at least 26,600 deaths since the pandemic began.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 1,768 confirmed cases, of which two are active and 1,706 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 386 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 400 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 349 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 203 cases (two active). (The health unit has not updated statistics this past week as statistician is on holidays. Stats are not updated on weekends. Next report comes Tuesday, Aug. 3.)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit stands at 4,747 cases, of which 13 active and 4,623 are resolved. The have been 111 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 146,841. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,987 cases (six active), SD&G 1,124 cases (zero active), Cornwall 1,277 cases (seven active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 19,519,781 (+60,583, last update Aug. 1); EOHU 266,908 (last update July 30, +2,288 from previous update July 29); LGL 134,049 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 103,020 with second doses (last update July 20, +1,463 first doses, +16,602 second doses since previous update July 13).

The federal government is expecting a shipment this week of more than 2.3 million doses of Pfizer. Canada has already received 66 million COVID-19 vaccines of various types – enough to inoculate the entire country. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam warns that a fourth wave of the virus is possible.

Britain is welcoming fully vaccinated travellers from the U.S. and European Union. But Canada has been inexplicably left off the list.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.