Chamber names 2021 Citizen of the Year

BROCKVILLE – A longtime contributor to various Brockville and area organizations has been named this year’s Citizen of the Year by the Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce.

JoAnne Sytsma was named the award recipient by the chamber on Friday.

“JoAnne demonstrates a seemingly effortless ability to inspire and motivate others to her level of contribution. Her intense motivation, energetic commitment and giving nature continue to inspire others to participate and give,” the chamber said in a statement.

Sytsma has been involved in the Brockville and Area Food Bank, Girls Inc., 100 Women Who Care and Brockville Power and Sail Squadron to name a few.

Her most latest venture is the Village Store in Athens.

The chamber will hold a drive-in cinema style awards ceremony on Sept. 30. It plans to announce other award recipients in the coming weeks.