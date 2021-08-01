COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 1, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 218** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 550,654. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 539,640 are resolved (98.0 per cent) and 9,347 people have died (two more than Saturday).

There are 78 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 110 in ICU and 78 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,584,680 (14,122 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 4,368.

Ontario has administered 19,519,781 vaccine doses (60,583 more than Saturday), 9,035,335 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (33), Toronto (40), York Region (23) and Ottawa (4) account for 100 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers will exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.