Bobcat back home at Oxford Station zoo

OXFORD STATION – BC is A-OK!

Bobcat “Brett Cody (BC),” who had been missing for nearly two weeks, has been located by someone in the community, OPP said Thursday night in a tweet.

“Grenville OPP confirmed he is back home safe and sound at Saunders Country Zoo,” police said.

The 4-year-old cat was spotted by in the bushes by someone near South Mountain, roughly 15 kilometers away from the zoo.

Zoo employees went to the area to try and get him back but the feline was elusive. Live traps were set up and Brett Cody was caught, police said. “He is reported to be in good health,” Const. Dave Holmes reported.

Grenville County O.P.P. believe the 20 pound (9 kilogram) cat was intentionally released into the wild on Friday, June 7 from the Saunders Country Critter Zoo and Sanctuary on County Road 44.

Some other animals were also let loose.

There’s no word on the progress of the investigation. Police believe the animals were intentionally released.

It’s a #GoodNewsDay! The missing bobcat “Brett Cody” was located this afternoon thanks to a member of the public. #GrenvilleOPP have confirmed he is back home safe and sound at Saunders Country Zoo in @North_Grenville. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/jpmjSpm8MX — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) June 16, 2021