COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 17, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 370** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 541,180. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 527,797 are resolved (97.5 per cent) and 8,993 people have died (seven more than Wednesday).

There are 397 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 362 in ICU and 232 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,649,372 (30,454 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 11,462.

Ontario has administered 11,943,025 vaccine doses (210,611 more than Wednesday), 2,371,035 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (47), Toronto (67), York Region (27) and Ottawa (34) account for 175 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.