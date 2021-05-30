COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 30, 2021

As of 10:30am Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 1,033** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 530,543. That’s a 0.2 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 508,428 are resolved (95.8 per cent) and 8,744 people have died (18 more than Saturday).

There are 749 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 614 in ICU and 417 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,204,427 (26,565 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 8,735.

Ontario has administered 8,984,278 vaccine doses (144,833 more than Saturday), 687,894 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (214), Toronto (237), York Region (80) and Ottawa (50) account for 581 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.