COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 18, 2021

As of 10:30am Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 1,616** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 513,102. That’s a 0.3 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 479,630 are resolved (93.5 per cent) and 8,506 people have died (17 more than Monday).

There are 1,484 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 764 in ICU and 559 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 14,817,959 (22,915 more than Monday) and results are pending for 20,325.

Ontario has administered 7,286,177 vaccine doses (109,032 more than Monday).

**Peel (360), Toronto (472), York Region (116) and Ottawa (56) account for 1,004 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.