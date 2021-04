BROCKVILLE – City police are trying the find the culprit or culprits who hurled three large rocks through the front window of a downtown business.

Royal Tattoo at 29 King Street West was targeted around 4 a.m. yesterday morning (Thursday).

Police say there is significant damage to the tattoo parlour.

Anyone with information should call Const. Ross McCullough at 613-342-0127 extension 6099 or Crime Stoppers.