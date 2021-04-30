COVID-19 Ontario Update: April 30, 2021

As of 10:30am Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 3,887** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 463,364. That’s a 0.8 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 417,252 are resolved (90.0 per cent) and 8,050 people have died (21 more than Thursday).

There are 2,201 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 883 in ICU and 632 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 14,105,838 (53,074 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 29,003.

Ontario has administered 5,139,984 vaccine doses (112,214 more than Thursday).

**Peel (871), Toronto (1,331), York Region (267) and Ottawa (196) account for 2,665 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.