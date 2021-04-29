Thousands of trees being planted in Leeds-Grenville

BROCKVILLE – Thousands of trees are being planted at sites across Leeds-Grenville as part of Forests Ontario’s 50 Million Tree Program.

The planting started last week and will continue until May.

There will be 140,000 trees in Leeds-Grenville alone – species such as Pine, Cedar, Oak, Maple, Spruce and Tamarack – making up the bulk of the 200,000 plantings that will be carried out in the watershed of the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority.

Forests Ontario says tree planting is considered an essential service by the Ontario government and safety protocols are in place.

It says over 1.4 million trees have been planted in Leeds-Grenville since 2008.

The 50 Million Tree Program is federally funded with help from corporate sponsors and donors.