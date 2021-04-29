COVID-19 Ontario Update: April 29, 2021

As of 10:30am Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 3,871** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 459,477. That’s a 0.8 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 413,010 are resolved (89.9 per cent) and 8,029 people have died (41 more than Wednesday).

There are 2,248 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 884 in ICU and 620 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 14,052,764 (56,939 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 31,914.

Ontario has administered 5,027,770 vaccine doses (120,567 more than Wednesday).

**Peel (901), Toronto (1,172), York Region (392) and Ottawa (147) account for 2,612 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.