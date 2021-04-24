Firearms seized in Augusta Township; man faces 20 charges

AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP – A local man is facing 20 weapons-related charges after provincial police searched a home Friday.

The search happened at the County Road 18 property as part of an authorized possession of firearms investigation.

Officers seized four rifles and two shotguns as well as ammunition.

A 31-year-old man from Augusta Township was arrested and is charged with seven counts of careless storage of a firearm, six counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, six counts of knowledge of unauthorized possession and one count of possessing a restricted firearm.

He will appear in a Brockville court in May.