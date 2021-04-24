COVID-19 Ontario Update: April 24, 2021

As of 10:30am Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 4,094** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 441,404. That’s a 0.9 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 392,044 are resolved (88.8 per cent) and 7,887 people have died (24 more than Friday).

There are 2,277 people in hospital (all hosp reporting), 833 in ICU and 565 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 13,831,115 (52,160 more than Friday) and results are pending for 31,933.

Ontario has administered 4,527,368 vaccine doses (126,694 more than Friday).

**Peel (1,014), Toronto (1,191), York Region (406) and Ottawa (158) account for 2,769 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.