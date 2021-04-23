Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday April 23, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, April 23, 2021:

There have been 432,805 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 3,682 cases from the previous day. There have been 383,014 people recovered from the virus while 7,829 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 13,722,749 of which 33,327 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,155,834. The country has 23,822 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,550 in British Columbia, 2,054 in Alberta, 470 in Saskatchewan, 962 in Manitoba, 7,829 in Ontario, 10,845 in Quebec, 34 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 67 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added 11 cases Thursday to bring the regional total to 1,552 confirmed cases, of which 84 are active (four fewer than Wednesday) and 1,410 are recovered (15 more than Wednesday). There are 58 deaths to date. Six people are in hospital (two fewer than Wednesday), two in ICU and two ventilated (no change in ICU/vent numbers). There are no active institutional outbreaks (Rideau Ferry Country Home over April 22). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 322 cases (12 active), Lanark County West 365 cases (seven active), Leeds-Grenville Central 172 cases (23 active), Leeds-Grenville East 296 cases (23 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 175 cases (16 active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 34 cases Thursday – eight in Prescott-Russell, five in SD&G, 10 in Cornwall and 11 in Akwesasne – to bring the regional total to 4,224 confirmed cases, of which 461 are active (35 fewer than Wednesday) and 3,667 are resolved (69 more than Wednesday). There have been 96 deaths to date. Twenty-eight people are in hospital (five fewer than Wednesday) with six in the ICU (four fewer than Wednesday). There are 17 active institutional outbreaks (two more than Wednesday). Testing increased by 774 to 132,637.

Vaccines: Ontario 4,266,802 (+134,920, last update April 22); EOHU 47,115 (last update April 22, +2,591 from previous update April 21); LGL 32,264 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update April 19, +4,672 from previous update April 12, week-to-week change includes doses not previously linked to health unit).

Premier Doug Ford apologized Thursday saying his government moved too fast reacting too quickly to COVID-19 case projections. The government quickly rescinded the changes for police and playgrounds. Read that story by clicking here.

Canada has suspended commercial and private passenger flights from India and Pakistan for the next 30 days due to COVID-19 surges in those countries. The flight ban took effect at 11:30 p.m. last night. Cargo planes are not affected. MPs voted earlier in the day, Thursday, to suspend international flights from hot spot countries like India and Brazil.

As daily coronavirus cases mount in Manitoba, Premier Brian Pallister is rejecting calls for tougher restrictions. He notes the province already has a long list of restrictions and will continue to follow public health advice.

With over 500 people in the hospital in British Columbia, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the system is under immense pressure and is urging people to help health care workers by avoiding non-essential travel. Restrictions are coming to avoid people travelling to hot spots.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.