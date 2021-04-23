COVID-19 Ontario Update: April 23, 2021

As of 10:30am Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 4,505** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 437,310. That’s a 1.0 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 387,712 are resolved (88.7 per cent) and 7,863 people have died (34 more than Thursday).

There are 2,287 people in hospital (all hosp reporting), 818 in ICU and 557 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 13,778,955 (56,206 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 31,363.

Ontario has administered 4,400,674 vaccine doses (133,872 more than Thursday).

**Peel (1,232), Toronto (1,257), York Region (412) and Ottawa (247) account for 3,148 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.