Leeds-Grenville hires new CAO

BROCKVILLE – The United Counties of Leeds and Grenville has a new top administrator.

Raymond Callery has been hired as CAO for the upper-tier government, the county announced shortly after a special meeting this morning (April 6).

Callery was most recently the CAO for the Town of Greater Napanee for the past 24 years but has been with the municipality in other positions since 1991.

He will officially take his new position July 5, replacing the retiring Andy Brown.

The county hired a headhunting firm in December to find its newest CAO.