Leeds-Grenville hires new CAO

Posted on April 6, 2021 by in Athens, Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Merrickville-Wolford, News, North Grenville, Prescott, Rideau Lakes, Westport // 0 Comments

In this supplied photo, Raymond Callery has been hired by the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville to be the upper-tier government's next chief administrative officer. Callery will start his new position in July. (UCLG via Newswatch Group)

BROCKVILLE – The United Counties of Leeds and Grenville has a new top administrator.

Raymond Callery has been hired as CAO for the upper-tier government, the county announced shortly after a special meeting this morning (April 6).

Callery was most recently the CAO for the Town of Greater Napanee for the past 24 years but has been with the municipality in other positions since 1991.

He will officially take his new position July 5, replacing the retiring Andy Brown.

The county hired a headhunting firm in December to find its newest CAO.

Thumbs Up(0)Thumbs Down(0)

Related Posts:

Facebook Find Brockville Newswatch on Facebook

© 2021 Eastern Ontario Newswatch Group Inc.